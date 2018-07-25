Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 11 .676 -
Princeton (Rays) 21 12 .636
Danville (Braves) 16 17 .485
Pulaski (Yankees) 15 19 .441 8
Burlington (Royals) 9 25 .265 14
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 20 11 .645 -
Kingsport (Mets) 17 15 .531
Johnson City (Cardinals) 15 17 .469
Bristol (Pirates) 14 18 .438
Greeneville (Reds) 14 19 .424 7

Wednesday's Games

Elizabethton 6, Burlington 5

Princeton 6, Greeneville 4

Greeneville 8, Princeton 7

Bluefield 6, Bristol 3

Bristol at Bluefield, Game 2, TBD

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

