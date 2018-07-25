Boat-sharing options can get you on the water cheaper

A lot of families in Central Virginia like to get out on the water in the summertime, but before you nuke your budget buying a boat you can't afford, you should take a look at some cheaper options.

A new pontoon boat costs about $35,000 on average. Throw in several thousand more a year for mooring fees.

For a lot less, you can enjoy the water with some new boat-sharing options.

Just as people share their houses and apartments on sites like Airbnb and VRBO, now people are renting out their boats on sites like Boatsetter and GetMyBoat.

You'll find everything from yachts to houseboats to canoes there.

Prices depend on the size of the boat, with houseboats renting for $1,200 for a half-day and bass boats renting for about $250 a day in the Tristate.

Some boats come with a captain, but with many of the rentals, you'll operate it yourself. You'll also be on the hook for gas and any damage and will have to pay for insurance, too.

Some states require that younger boaters take a safety class before they get behind the wheel, so make sure you research that ahead of time.

You should make sure any boat you rent comes with life jackets and other safety gear, and check the weather before you head out. Inexperienced boaters don't want to be out on the water when a storm rolls in.

