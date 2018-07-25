Victim shows up at hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

The male victim, whose age is unknown at this time, walked into Richmond Community Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police are at the intersection of 37th and R Street investigating. No word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12