Victim shows up at hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
The male victim, whose age is unknown at this time, walked into Richmond Community Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police are at the intersection of 37th and R Street investigating. No word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.
If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
