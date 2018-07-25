NAACP watches body cam video in alleged excessive force in Chesterfield

Members of the NAACP reviewed body camera footage in Chesterfield after a traffic stop led a 21-year-old to say officers used excessive force.

James Monk was stopped near VSU in March for illegal window tint. During the traffic stop, police say Monk was being detained for a smell of marijuana.

The Chesterfield County Police Department says Monk resisted, even while being taken to the ground. Video shows Monk was eventually pepper sprayed twice and Tazed once.

"It was sort of horrifying to me. I'm sorry if this offends anyone, it was kind of horrifying to me. That could be my grandson. It could be my brother. It could be anyone in this community," said Deborah Brown, assistant secretary with the Chesterfield NAACP.

James Monk was charged with obstruction of justice. No drugs were found.

The officers involved did go through Tazer retraining, and CCPD launched an internal investigation into the use of force.

CCPD has not publicly released this video, but they say the community can contact them to watch it.

