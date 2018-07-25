Shark Week at the Science Museum

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of shark week, the Science Museum decided to dive into the week with its own list of exhibits until Sunday, July 29.

“A lot of times, people don’t have personal experiences with sharks. They just know what they see on TV or in the movies, so it's great they can come here, and we can give them a little bit more education about the hundreds of species in the ocean,” said Gallery Educator Kristina Lewis.

The museum has special displays from a shark’s tooth to a shark with its skin removed plus its heart in a box, a great white sharks' film in the dome theater, and an arts lab for making fin hats.

They have an actual shark cage located next to the dome theater for people to take photos in.

“Get a feel for how close the scientist actually gets to those sharks or the barrier that exist between the shark and researcher in the water,” said Manager of Communications Jennifer Guild.

With all these exhibits, you're bound to chew on a fun fact or two.

“Sharks have a six sense: they have pores on their nose that allows them to detect electricity in the water,” said Guild.

“Sharks are the best. They are great friends for humans and all for the other species in the ocean. Without them, we would be missing a lot of our favorite species in the ocean,“ said Lewis.

Their goal is to teach us how we’re all connected.

“For shark week, if somebody walks away and they're like, 'whew, there are 500 species of sharks globally, that’s amazing,' that’s the reaction we want from people,“ said Guild.

