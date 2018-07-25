Articles of impeachment filed against Rod Rosenstein - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Articles of impeachment filed against Rod Rosenstein

The impeachment proceedings against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were initiated by GOP lawmakers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The impeachment proceedings against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were initiated by GOP lawmakers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(RNN) - Articles of impeachment have been filed against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The resolution was filed by Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, according to a release by Jordan's office.

GOP lawmakers have threatened impeachment against the deputy attorney general on numerous occasions over the past few months. They have expressed anger with what they say is Rosenstein's lack of cooperation in providing documents related to the Russia investigation to Congress.

“The DOJ is keeping information from Congress. Enough is enough," Jordan said in the release. "It’s time to hold Mr. Rosenstein accountable for blocking Congress’s constitutional oversight role.”

At a Congressional hearing last month, Rosenstein responded to charges by Jordan that he was "hiding information from Congress."

"Your use of this to attack me personally is deeply wrong," Rosenstein said. "When you find some problem with the production or with questions, it doesn't mean that I'm personally trying to conceal something from you."

Wednesday's resolution had nine cosponsors, though notably not conservative House leadership such as Trey Gowdy, chair of the Oversight Committee, and Bob Goodlatte, chair of the Judiciary Committee.

Lawmakers will soon leave Washington for a recess, meaning no vote would be imminent - if the resolution made its way through procedural hurdles to a vote.

Actually impeaching Rosenstein faces a high bar. It would require a vote in favor from a majority of the House and two-thirds of the Senate.

Rosenstein is the top Justice Department official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe last year. 

Meadows said under Rosenstein's direction "the agency has made every effort to obstruct legitimate attempts of Congressional oversight."

Democrats have argued the focus on Rosenstein is an attempt to broadly undermine the Mueller investigation.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

