Appalachian League

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|22
|11
|.667
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|21
|11
|.656
|½
|Danville (Braves)
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|15
|19
|.441
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|9
|25
|.265
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|20
|11
|.645
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|17
|15
|.531
|3½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|15
|17
|.469
|5½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Greeneville (Reds)
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
|Wednesday's Games
Elizabethton 6, Burlington 5
Princeton 6, Greeneville 4
Greeneville at Princeton, Game 2, TBD
Bristol at Bluefield, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, Game 2, TBD
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
