13 Marines injured in vehicle accident at Fort A.P. Hill

Several Marines were injured on Wednesday after a vehicle crashed at Fort A.P. Hill.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. Thirteen Marines were in a seven-ton vehicle when it slid off the road and rolled over. Three of the Marines were sent to the hospital, while the other 10 were treated at the scene.

The three Marines sent to the hospital are expected to be okay.

The Marines are from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. They have been here for about a week and will stay here for about another week finishing training.

