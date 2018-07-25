Selling a home? Take these steps before putting it on the market

If you're looking to sell your home, there are several steps to take before getting it on the market. (Source: file photo)

Thinking about selling your home this year or even next?

Before you lift a finger, experts say there are some things you can do to get prepared.

Selling your home is more than hiring a realtor. There are several steps you can take a year out that will help you when your finally ready to list.

First, take a good look at your house and figure out what needs to be repaired.

What's broken and just bugs you in your home is definitely something a buyer is also going to zero in on.

You need to budget for that now.

When it comes time to selling, you will eventually have a house inspection.

Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union says things will likely come up that the buyer wants you to fix, it helps to get a head start on that.

"The seller has the right to fix those," said Dale, "or to negotiate with the buyer which things will be fixed and maybe just say 'no' or come back to the buyer and say 'I'm just going to knock a few thousand dollars off the final cost of the home.'"

This where a good realtor comes in handy.

Start interviewing realtors early in the process.

Pick one you feel most comfortable and check out references.

They key is to set aside a little cushion now so when things come up you don't have stress about how to pay for them while your selling your house.

