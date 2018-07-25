Make sure you know all the discounts on school supplies

Your kids are probably in denial, but summer is winding down.

That means it's time to start thinking about back to school shopping. Here are some ways to save on all of your needs.

Stores are full of cute backpacks with characters on them, but those backpacks tend to cost 25 to 30 percent more than the regular ones.

Skip the characters and get one that is well-made and will last the entire school year.

Also, take advantage of price matching policies. Walmart and Target promise to match each other's prices and, more importantly, prices found on Amazon. All you need to do is bring proof of that lower price to the customer service desk and ask them to match it.

Students discounts are available for pricey items like new computers and other electronics, so don't be afraid to ask about it. Best Buy, Apple and Dell all offer special discounts and prices for students.

Parents, even though you're shopping for your kids, you might want to consider leaving them at home. Taking children with you is a guaranteed way to incur an impulse buy or two.

