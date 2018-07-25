11-year-old girl catches piranha relative in Oklahoma lake - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

11-year-old girl catches piranha relative in Oklahoma lake

By KEN MILLER
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An 11-year-old Oklahoma girl has quite the fish tale after catching a native South American fish with human-like teeth.

Kennedy Smith of Lindsay was fishing with her grandparents and brother Sunday when she caught a pacu, a relative of the piranha, in Fort Cobb Lake, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

She says she was excited to catch a fish, but when she saw the teeth in its mouth it was "creepy."

Game Warden Tyler Howser said the pacu is considered an invasive species by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and was destroyed.

Howser said pacu have been caught in Oklahoma waters, likely because people buy them as pets and toss them into lakes when they become too large for their aquariums.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato's Atlantic City beach show

    Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato's Atlantic City beach show

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:51:19 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:38 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:38:49 GMT
    (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman w...(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman w...
    Live Nation says Demi Lovato's concert on Thursday on the Atlantic City beach has been canceled.More >>
    Live Nation says Demi Lovato's concert on Thursday on the Atlantic City beach has been canceled.More >>

  • Kennedy Center honors for Cher, Reba McEntire, 'Hamilton'

    Kennedy Center honors for Cher, Reba McEntire, 'Hamilton'

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:13:07 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:38 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:38:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2016, file photo, singer and actress Cher stops to talk to media as she leaves a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in Provincetown, Mass. Cher, compos...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2016, file photo, singer and actress Cher stops to talk to media as she leaves a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in Provincetown, Mass. Cher, compos...
    Cher, composer Phillip Glass, country music star Reba McEntire and jazz legend Wayne Shorter have been announced as this year's recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.More >>
    Cher, composer Phillip Glass, country music star Reba McEntire and jazz legend Wayne Shorter have been announced as this year's recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.More >>

  • White House: Nothing malicious in Trump-Putin omission

    White House: Nothing malicious in Trump-Putin omission

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-07-25 18:06:13 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:38 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:38:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018.
    The White House says the omission of a key question from the initial version of the official transcript of President Donald Trump's news conference with Vladimir Putin "was by no means malicious.".More >>
    The White House says the omission of a key question from the initial version of the official transcript of President Donald Trump's news conference with Vladimir Putin "was by no means malicious.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly