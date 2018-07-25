Henrico Police searching for missing, endangered 23-year-old woman

Henrico Police are searching for a missing and endangered 23-year-old woman and are seeking the public's help in an effort to locate her.

Police said Pamela Ann Lucente was reported missing on July 23 and is believed to be in the Richmond area.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and has her nose pierced. Police said Lucente has red hair but is returning back to her natural color blond.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

