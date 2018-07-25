Community overrun with cats, shelter overwhelmed

Almost daily, a Chester cat rescue is getting new kittens and cats left at their front door.

While some of the cats are healthy, Smitty’s Cat Rescue Shelter on Jeff Davis says many come to them are sick and pregnant. Cats continue to come from the Greenleigh Mobile Home Community.

Shelter director Lynne Layton says the neighborhood has become overrun with cats, as many people leave them behind when they move or continue to feed cats as they breed.

Layton says there are possibly 1,000 cats throughout the neighborhood.

Recently, Chesterfield code enforcement was called in for violations of the county’s six-cat ordinance.

The county says code enforcement is investigating, but Layton says families continues to leave cats at the front door of Smitty’s Cat Rescue Shelter.

Layton says the shelter continues to reach their capacity as they strive to help as much as possible.

