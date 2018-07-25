Veteran rewarded for helping others through Life Lessons

Vickie Owens is a veteran who served the country, and now she’s serving her community.

Some of life’s most valuable lessons can come after a difficult time in your life. That’s where Owens comes in at Life Lessons Family Services.

Wilnette Sublette is a single mother whose daughter was having trouble with bullying, peer pressure and the normal physical changes associated with adolescence.

He grades fell and she attempted suicide. That’s when her mother reached out for help and found Owens.

“People are ashamed or afraid to just open up about that,” Owens said. “We want people to know there’s nothing to be afraid or ashamed about.”

Sublette said found Life Lessons at just the right time.

“I had to wake up,” Sublette said. “This is not a question of me not being able to parent, it’s a question of you’re dealing with some outside influences that are really impacting and affecting your child.”

Through months of ongoing therapy, Owens gave this family the tools to address the hurt and set the foundation for recovery.

But she did not expect to become a part of the family.

“Ms. Vickie Owens, what can I say about her?” Sublette said. “She’s a guardian angel. She’s become a surrogate mother for her, she’s been someone who she turns to that can gently guide her and let her know ‘Baby, you’re wrong, but it’s OK. We’re going to work through this.’”

But Owens doesn’t take all the credit for her work.

“It’s a community effort,” Owens said. “It’s not just one or two people that are involved.”

Sublette wanted to return the favor and nominated Owens for an Act of Kindness.

Owens got $300 for the recognition, but what she gave Sublette’s family is worth far more – hope.

“Faith is the foundation, but you have to have hope,” Sublette said. “Hope that tomorrow is going to be a better day.”

