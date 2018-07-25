Veteran rewarded for helping others through Life Lessons

Some of life’s most valuable lessons can come after a difficult time in your life. That’s where Owens comes in at Life Lessons Family Services.More >>
Some of life’s most valuable lessons can come after a difficult time in your life. That’s where Owens comes in at Life Lessons Family Services.More >>
You may want to grab some tissues, because emotions overflow when a church choir director comes face-to-face with her kidney transplant donor.More >>
You may want to grab some tissues, because emotions overflow when a church choir director comes face-to-face with her kidney transplant donor.More >>
Placing a loved one in a nursing home, assisted living or rehabilitation center can be an agonizing decision for many families.More >>
Placing a loved one in a nursing home, assisted living or rehabilitation center can be an agonizing decision for many families.More >>
When a little boy suddenly stopped breathing in the middle of the night, his desperate parents made a frantic call to a friend and neighbor they credit with saving their son's life.More >>
When a little boy suddenly stopped breathing in the middle of the night, his desperate parents made a frantic call to a friend and neighbor they credit with saving their son's life.More >>
A former teacher-turned-preacher is this week's Acts of Kindness honoree. A big part of his ministry is providing students in some of the city's most economically-distressed areas with the tools and resources they need to achieve.More >>
A former teacher-turned-preacher is this week's Acts of Kindness honoree. A big part of his ministry is providing students in some of the city's most economically-distressed areas with the tools and resources they need to achieve.More >>
Marsha White has run the non-profit St. Francis Animal Humane Society - a unique, all-volunteer group that fosters kitties until they can find them forever homes.More >>
Marsha White has run the non-profit St. Francis Animal Humane Society - a unique, all-volunteer group that fosters kitties until they can find them forever homes.More >>
We're passing on $300 to a teenage scholar and artist, whose handcrafted designs bring comfort and joy to family, friends, teachers and especially patients dealing with a life-changing diagnosis.More >>
We're passing on $300 to a teenage scholar and artist, whose handcrafted designs bring comfort and joy to family, friends, teachers and especially patients dealing with a life-changing diagnosis.More >>
Love Thy Neighbor - most of us would agree that's a good way to try to live our lives. We're recognizing a Chesterfield woman who puts those words into action in big and small ways.More >>
Love Thy Neighbor - most of us would agree that's a good way to try to live our lives. We're recognizing a Chesterfield woman who puts those words into action in big and small ways.More >>
Michael Whitten has cerebral palsy, but his skills and personality have made him an asset at Planet Fitness. Michael’s mom credits gym manager Brooke with helping Michael achieve his goals.More >>
Michael Whitten has cerebral palsy, but his skills and personality have made him an asset at Planet Fitness. Michael’s mom credits gym manager Brooke with helping Michael achieve his goals.More >>
Today's Acts of Kindness recognizes a Henrico school bus driver affectionately called Ms. Cat. Parents say she keeps their kids safe, happy, inspired and excited to get on board Bus 277 each day.More >>
Today's Acts of Kindness recognizes a Henrico school bus driver affectionately called Ms. Cat. Parents say she keeps their kids safe, happy, inspired and excited to get on board Bus 277 each day.More >>