Henrico Police: Break-in suspects push victim to floor

One of the suspects attempted to use the credit card at an ATM a short time later. (Source: Henrico Police)

Henrico police are searching for two robbery suspects after they forced their way into a home and pushed the victim to the floor.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Flannagan Court on July 21 around 2:50 p.m. for a robbery.

The two suspects forced their way inside, pushed the victim to the floor and stole property, which included a credit card.

A short time later, one of the suspects attempted to use the credit card at a nearby ATM.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the persons involved is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

