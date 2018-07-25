Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh-area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Arizona.

The relaunch Tuesday at noon put a handful of cars on the road near Pittsburgh, where the bulk of the company's engineering outfit and test track is located. Uber officials say the cars have two safety operators and human hands will be on the wheel the entire time they are on the road.

Officials say the cars are not restarting in other test markets for now.

Changes were made to the cars and to driver training after a woman was struck and killed by a car in autonomous mode in March while the driver reportedly watched television.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:54:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-07-25 16:58:12 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

  • Pregnant again! April the giraffe's calf is due in March

    Pregnant again! April the giraffe's calf is due in March

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:04:01 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-07-25 16:43:01 GMT
    Giraffe offspring, no matter how popular online, is important for survival of the species. (Source: Animal Adventure Park, file)Giraffe offspring, no matter how popular online, is important for survival of the species. (Source: Animal Adventure Park, file)

    April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation, is pregnant again.

    More >>

    April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation, is pregnant again.

    More >>

  • Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato's Atlantic City beach show

    Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato's Atlantic City beach show

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:51:19 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-07-25 16:41:40 GMT
    (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman w...(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman w...
    Live Nation says Demi Lovato's concert on Thursday on the Atlantic City beach has been canceled.More >>
    Live Nation says Demi Lovato's concert on Thursday on the Atlantic City beach has been canceled.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly