Chesterfield police installs medication return bin

Chesterfield police has installed a medication collection unit at its headquarters.

The receptacle was donated by Substance Abuse Free Environment.

Any unused or expired medication can be placed in the bin. Syringes and needles, however, are not accepted.

Chesterfield police headquarters are located at 10001 Iron Bridge Road, and is open 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Chesterfield police said since 2010 the department has collected more than 22,500 pounds of medication.

