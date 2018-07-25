Dozens of students help revamp Petersburg homes during annual camp

More than 177 high school students are hitting the pavement in Petersburg - fixing up 26 deteriorating houses and giving them new life-rain or shine. (Source: NBC12)

Connie Romaine and her husband founded the TriCities work camp, which is a summer program that allows 9th through 12th graders to get their hands dirty and fix up the city Romaine was born and raised in.

"My heart is in Petersburg," Romaine said.

The camp has students work all day at the Petersburg homes. At night, they sleep over at Vernon Johns Middle school.

The program is typically two weeks long, but things are different this year since Romaine's husband recently passed away, but that isn't stopping the week-long program.

"We couldn't stop it even if we tried," Romaine said. "These are our kids."

Some students such as Jack, Aubrey and Carly Cuje come to the camp are local and come from Ashland, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield.

But Majed Kawa came here all the way from Palestine.

The group of four say this endeavor is special to them because they all come from different faiths or denominations, but they're coming together for a common purpose.

"It's cool because we all believe different things but we've come together and make such a good team," Colonial Heights resident Aubrey said.

This group of teens have been working together on a house on Rome street since Monday.

That house belongs to Patricia "Ms. Pat" Nunnally, another Petersburg native.

She owns two houses on the block and opens them up to veterans and people working to get back on their feet.

She says seeing the students help out in Petersburg warms her heart.

"Right down to my toe," she said.

Romaine and Nunnally say this program is special because it shows how much people care about the city.

"There is good coming out of Petersburg," Nunnally said.

