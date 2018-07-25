Dozens of students help revamp Petersburg homes during annual camp

More than 177 high school students are hitting the pavement in Petersburg - fixing up 26 deteriorating houses and giving them new life-rain or shine.More >>
Chesterfield police headquarters are located at 10001 Iron Bridge Road, and is open 24 hours a day 365 days a year.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
When it comes to thinking about college, simply opening up a 529 or an IRA and looking into the savings benefits of that will benefit your child in the long run.More >>
The rain doesn't want to stop for the next few days. Keep the rain gear nearby.More >>
"Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody," Tanikia McCants said as she shook her head and wiped away tears.More >>
If convicted on all charges, the suspected attacker could get more than 10 years in prison.More >>
According to arrest papers, 31-year-old Jacqueline Sousa called 911 to say her fiancé Brandon Watkins was bleeding in their kitchen.More >>
The jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history.More >>
Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.More >>
A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy crashed a car with a 7-year-old passenger on I-64.More >>
The star was reportedly destroyed with a pick axe.More >>
Rookie officer Kyle Savoia had been on the job for seven months. He went above and beyond with this daring rescue.More >>
About 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are showing product separation, raising concerns that conditions may be ripe within the product for the growth of Clostridium botulinum.More >>
