Driver hits 142 mph ... right after being cited for speeding - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Driver hits 142 mph ... right after being cited for speeding

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) - An Iowa woman who was ticketed for speeding in Nebraska perhaps didn't take the citation seriously - deputies clocked her driving at 142 mph as she accelerated away from the traffic stop.

The Lincoln County sheriff's office says the 31-year-old woman from Council Bluffs was eventually arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving after deputies caught up with her for a second time early Saturday.

Deputies first stopped the 2018 Ford Mustang around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near North Platte after it was recorded driving 92 mph in a 75 mph zone. The driver was cited and told she could leave.

But she took off at speed and the deputies gave chase, using radar to clock her driving at 142 mph.

Online court records don't indicate formal charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:54:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:31:33 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

  • Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato's Atlantic City beach show

    Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato's Atlantic City beach show

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:51:19 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:30:16 GMT
    (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman w...(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman w...
    Live Nation says Demi Lovato's concert on Thursday on the Atlantic City beach has been canceled.More >>
    Live Nation says Demi Lovato's concert on Thursday on the Atlantic City beach has been canceled.More >>

  • Cher, Reba McEntire are among new Kennedy Center honorees

    Cher, Reba McEntire are among new Kennedy Center honorees

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:13:07 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:30:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2016, file photo, singer and actress Cher stops to talk to media as she leaves a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in Provincetown, Mass. Cher, compos...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2016, file photo, singer and actress Cher stops to talk to media as she leaves a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in Provincetown, Mass. Cher, compos...
    Cher, composer Phillip Glass, country music star Reba McEntire and jazz legend Wayne Shorter have been announced as this year's recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.More >>
    Cher, composer Phillip Glass, country music star Reba McEntire and jazz legend Wayne Shorter have been announced as this year's recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly