Shortage prompts German brewers' appeal for bottles, crates

BERLIN (AP) - Ninety-nine bottles of beer on the wall? Brewers in Germany would kindly ask you to return them when you're done passing them around.

The German Brewers Association said Wednesday that strong summer sales of beer and non-alcoholic beverages in recent weeks have left some drinks manufacturers high and dry.

Spokesman Marc-Oliver Huhnholz said some brewers have only limited supplies of bottles left: "It would be good if consumers brought their empties back to stores quickly."

The appeal is being backed by a campaign on social media.

Consumers in Germany pay a small deposit on bottles and crates, which is refunded when they are returned to a store. The bottles are cleaned and re-used.

