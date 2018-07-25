Barcelona taxis strike to protest ride-hailing apps

By RENATA BRITO
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Taxi drivers from all corners of Spain drove to Barcelona to join a 2-day strike that started Wednesday in protest of the growing number of cars operating under ride-hailing apps. Uber and Cabify briefly halted service, saying some of their drivers were attacked.
The taxi drivers, who joined a raucous protest in front of the Arch of Triumph, oppose the recent suspension of additional authorization required for ride-hailing companies to operate in Barcelona.
They want a previously agreed ratio of 30 taxi licenses for every authorized ride-hailing car to be honored. The current ratio in Catalonia, the Spanish region of which Barcelona is the capital, stands at about 6.7 to 1.
Thousands of demonstrators lit firecrackers and honked car horns as they marched to a government building to demand more regulation on the ride-booking apps they claim are taking away their jobs.
Later Wednesday, Uber and Cabify announced they were temporarily suspending service in Barcelona after some of their drivers were assaulted on the sidelines of the pro-taxi demonstration.
Eduardo Martin, spokesman for Unauto, the Spanish national association for drivers of ride-hailing apps, including Uber and Cabify, said there had been dozens of assaults of Uber and Cabify drivers and passengers in Barcelona, mainly in front of hotels.
Two drivers were hospitalized, he said. One was left unconscious, and the other was taken to the hospital with first-degree burns to his face after an acid attack.
Cars were left with broken windows and wing mirrors.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfMore >>
Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himselfMore >>
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentMore >>
Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowermentMore >>
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactMore >>
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contactMore >>
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsMore >>
Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbsMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionMore >>
President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European UnionMore >>
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'More >>
President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'More >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>