KitKat loses EU court case to trademark four-finger shape - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

KitKat loses EU court case to trademark four-finger shape

LUXEMBOURG (AP) - European Union judges have ruled that the four-fingered shape of the KitKat chocolate bar is not distinctive enough to be trademarked.

KitKat maker Nestle, the food multinational, has been trying since 2002 to establish a European trademark for the snack. But the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Wednesday ruled against it.

That will come as a relief to lovers of a Norwegian chocolate bar, the Kvikk Lunsj, that has a similar shape. Its maker, Mondelez, can continue to market and sell the 80 year old Kvikk Lunsj brand throughout the EU. The snack was established in 1937, two years after KitKat hit the shelves in the U.K.

Norway is not part of the EU, but as part of the European Economic Area, takes many of the bloc's rules.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Hillary Clinton to appear on 'Madam Secretary'

    Hillary Clinton to appear on 'Madam Secretary'

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-07-25 12:24:24 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-07-25 12:24:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Hillary Clinton speaks during the New York state Democratic convention in Hempstead, N.Y. “Madam Secretary” won’t lack secretaries of state this fall. CBS on Tuesday, July 24, an...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Hillary Clinton speaks during the New York state Democratic convention in Hempstead, N.Y. “Madam Secretary” won’t lack secretaries of state this fall. CBS on Tuesday, July 24, an...
    "Madam Secretary" won't lack secretaries of state this fall.More >>
    "Madam Secretary" won't lack secretaries of state this fall.More >>

  • Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:54:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-07-25 12:20:27 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

  • Actor John Goodman in Missouri ad opposing right to work

    Actor John Goodman in Missouri ad opposing right to work

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-07-25 04:24:20 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:40:38 GMT
    Actor John Goodman featured in radio ad opposing a right-to-work law on Missouri's Aug. 7 ballot.More >>
    Actor John Goodman featured in radio ad opposing a right-to-work law on Missouri's Aug. 7 ballot.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly