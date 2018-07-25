NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 25 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 25

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
There was a crash on Chippenham Parkway this morning near the Powhite Parkway ramp, but VDOT is showing the back-up is clear. 

It's always a good idea to monitor the traffic every morning, which you can do here.

What’s Going On?

Some grizzly details were revealed Tuesday in the disappearance of Megan Metzger.

  • Court documents say Metzger was shot and killed in a home in Spotsylvania County.
  • The documents show one person helping remove the body and clean up blood and another disposing of the gun in Washington, DC.
  • Details on two other people who were arrested in connection to the crime have not been released.

A man in Danville allegedly threw a kitten against a wall over it meowing.

  • WSLS reported the man was on the phone when the cat made noise and that’s when he threw it.
  • The man’s roommate, who owned the cat, called police when he started throwing furniture.
  • The cat is recovering and is expected to be released to the Humane Society.

If you can install pipes and drywall, Richmond Public Schools needs your help.

  • A “bathroom blitz” is under way to improve facilities for students.
  • Superintendent Jason Kamras is asking for volunteers to help complete the project before the start of school.
  • Other work, such as painting and landscaping, is also part of the project.

"A dying man couldn’t make up his mind which place to go. Both have their advantages: Heaven for climate, hell for company." – Mark Twain

