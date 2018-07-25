NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 25

There was a crash on Chippenham Parkway this morning near the Powhite Parkway ramp, but VDOT is showing the back-up is clear.

It's always a good idea to monitor the traffic every morning, which you can do here.

What’s Going On?

Some grizzly details were revealed Tuesday in the disappearance of Megan Metzger.

Court documents say Metzger was shot and killed in a home in Spotsylvania County.

The documents show one person helping remove the body and clean up blood and another disposing of the gun in Washington, DC.

Details on two other people who were arrested in connection to the crime have not been released.

A man in Danville allegedly threw a kitten against a wall over it meowing.

WSLS reported the man was on the phone when the cat made noise and that’s when he threw it.

The man’s roommate, who owned the cat, called police when he started throwing furniture.

The cat is recovering and is expected to be released to the Humane Society.

If you can install pipes and drywall, Richmond Public Schools needs your help.

A “bathroom blitz” is under way to improve facilities for students.

Superintendent Jason Kamras is asking for volunteers to help complete the project before the start of school.

Other work, such as painting and landscaping, is also part of the project.

A Thing to Know:

Cases of Hand Foot and Mouth Disease are on the rise.

How’s the Weather?

Rain. Followed by more rain.

What Day is It?

Wednesday, July 25 – National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

Say What?

A woman was attacked in a Walmart parking lot over a shopping cart.

Did You See the Game?

A Henrico 11-year-old won the AAU national championship in the 100- and 200-meter dash.

Adoptable Animal(s)

You wouldn’t mind being haunted by this Ghost.

Final Thought:

"A dying man couldn’t make up his mind which place to go. Both have their advantages: Heaven for climate, hell for company." – Mark Twain

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12