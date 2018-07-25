EU top court rules new breeding techniques count as GMOs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EU top court rules new breeding techniques count as GMOs

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's top court has ruled that a series of new biotechnology breeding techniques should fall under the EU's rules of safety checks and labeling restricting genetically modified organisms.

Biotech companies have been working on a new generation of technologies to change genetic material in plants or animals, and it had long been debated whether they need to match the EU's rules limiting genetic modification, which are much stricter than in the United States.

Mute Schimpf of Friends of the Earth Europe welcomed Wednesday's ruling at the European Court of Justice, saying that under the ruling the new techniques "must be fully tested before they are let out in the countryside and in our food."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Science & technology newsMore>>

  • EU top court rules new breeding techniques count as GMOs

    EU top court rules new breeding techniques count as GMOs

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:31 AM EDT2018-07-25 10:31:46 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-07-25 10:47:00 GMT
    The European Union's top court has ruled that a series of new biotechnology breeding techniques should fall under the EU's GMO rules of safety checks and labeling, even if some exemptions may apply.More >>
    The European Union's top court has ruled that a series of new biotechnology breeding techniques should fall under the EU's GMO rules of safety checks and labeling, even if some exemptions may apply.More >>

  • Newspapers endure more cuts, hope for brighter future online

    Newspapers endure more cuts, hope for brighter future online

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-07-24 21:41:12 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:37 AM EDT2018-07-25 10:37:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). New York Daily News photo assignment editor Reggie Lewis, left, and an unidentified coworker leave the newspaper's office after they were both laid off, Monday, July 23, 2018, in New York. The tabloid will cut half of its news...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). New York Daily News photo assignment editor Reggie Lewis, left, and an unidentified coworker leave the newspaper's office after they were both laid off, Monday, July 23, 2018, in New York. The tabloid will cut half of its news...
    U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering.More >>
    U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering.More >>

  • Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

    Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:26:19 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:37:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary...(AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary...
    Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.More >>
    Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly