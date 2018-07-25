China applauds US airlines for changing 'Taiwan' references

BEIJING (AP) - China is applauding U.S. airlines for bending to its demand that they stop referring to Taiwan as an independent country on their websites.

American Airlines, Delta and United are among a wave of international carriers that are removing references to Taiwan on their websites ahead of a Wednesday deadline set by China. Many airlines now simply list Taiwan's capital, Taipei, as a destination.

China's foreign ministry applauded the airlines' changes on Wednesday as "positive progress."

China has claimed Taiwan as its territory since the sides split during a civil war in 1949. It has increasingly used its economic and political clout to pressure countries and corporations to stop recognizing the island's government.

U.S. government officials have vigorously criticized China's demands and sought talks with their Chinese counterparts, which Beijing rejected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.