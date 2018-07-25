Chesterfield police investigating gun pulled on woman at intersection

Police say the woman drove away unharmed. (Source: NBC12)

A woman had a gun pointed at her while she was stopped at an intersection.

The incident occurred July 25 at about 2 a.m. at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Curtis Street.

Chesterfield police say the woman reported a man unknown to her approached her car while she was stopped at a red light, pointed a gun and demanded she exit the vehicle.

The woman did not comply and drove away without being harmed.

Police described the suspect as a black male appearing to be between the age of 17 and 20 wearing a black hoodie with white strings that concealed his face.

The suspect was said to have left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

