7-Eleven armed robbery suspect wanted

Chesterfield police say this man displayed a gun and took money. (Source: Chesterfield police)

An armed robbery suspect is on the loose after police say he took money from a 7-Eleven.

Chesterfield police said a man displayed a firearm at the convenience store located at 6501 Iron Bridge Road on July 7 about 11 p.m.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a black male who was wearing an orange hoodie, khaki pants and blue gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

