Man stabbed in Scott's Addition

Police have not said what led to the stabbing. (Source: NBC12)

Police say a man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Scott’s Addition.

Details are limited, but police say the man was stabbed on Summit Avenue.

His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

