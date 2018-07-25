Global stocks mixed after Wall Street gains on earnings

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). An investor rests near a stock market ticker at a brokerage in Beijing, China, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strong corporate earnings.

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street gained on strong corporate earnings amid U.S.-Chinese trade tensions.

KEEPING SCORE: In early trading, London's FTSE 100 lost 0.3 percent to 7,683.49 while France's CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 5,444.76. Frankfurt's DAX lost 0.1 percent to 12,669.84. On Tuesday, the DAX rose 1.1 percent, the CAC 40 added 1 percent and the FTSE 100 gained 0.7 percent. On Wall Street, the future for the Standard & Poor's 500 index was off 0.1 percent while that for the Dow Jones industrial average was unchanged.

ASIA'S DAY: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5 percent to 22,614.25 while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 2,903.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.9 percent to 28,920.09 and Seoul's Kospi fell 0.3 percent to 2,273.03. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.3 percent to 6,247.60 while India's Sensex was 0.3 percent higher at 36,922.41. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Southeast Asia rose while Taiwan declined.

WALL STREET: Gains by technology companies and health care stocks outweighed losses in consumer goods manufacturers, retailers and other sectors. Smaller-company stocks turned sharply lower as investors weighed the impact of the Trump administration's decision to send emergency aid to farmers hurt by tariffs in a trade dispute with China. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.5 percent to 2,820.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent to 25,241.94. The Nasdaq composite lost 1.11 points to 7,840.77.

US-CHINA TRADE: Farmers welcomed government cash to help offset lost exports but said they would rather have President Donald Trump settled trade disputes with China, Mexico, Canada and Europe. The Department of Agriculture announced a $12 billion plan to pay producers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy, and hogs. The USDA also will buy the surplus of commodities that would otherwise have been exported and distribute them to food banks and other nutrition programs. That will cover fruits, nuts, rice, legumes, beef, pork and milk.

ANALYST COMMENT: Trump's comment on Twitter that "Tariffs are the greatest!" suggests "relief will be short-lived," Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report. Trump's aid to farmers "points to staying the course on tariffs for now; or at least turning up the heat" ahead of possible U.S.-Chinese negotiations.

DAM DISASTER: Shares of companies affiliated with SK E&C sank after the failure of a portion of a dam in Laos built by the South Korean construction company caused flooding that killed at least two people. Investors worried about potential compensation claims and damage to SK E&C's overseas business. Shares in SK Discovery Co., its second-largest shareholder with a 28.25 stake, tumbled more than 11 percent to a three-year low.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude shed 3 cents to $68.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 63 cents on Tuesday to close at $68.52. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 44 cents to $73.88 per barrel in London. It advanced 38 cents the previous session to $73.44.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 111.21 yen from Tuesday's 111.17 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1704 from $1.1686.

