Troubled Deutsche Bank accelerates restructuring

By DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writer
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Germany's struggling Deutsche Bank said Wednesday that its net profit fell less than expected in the second quarter as it was making quicker progress in cutting costs and reshaping its business model after three straight years of losses.
Net profit fell to 401 million euros ($467 million) from 466 million euros a year earlier, above analyst estimates for 209 million euros.
The Frankfurt-based said the number of employees fell by 1,700 to 95,400, and management confirmed its target of fewer than 93,000 employees by year end and "well below" 90,000 by the end of 2019.
CEO Christian Sewing, who took over in April with a mandate to speed the bank's transformation, said the results were "a step in the right direction" but acknowledged that "we have much more work to do to generate acceptable returns for our shareholders."
The strong European economy helped the results. Set-asides for bad loans were only 86 million euros at the commercial lending business, near what the bank said were "historic low levels."
The bank had announced July 16 that results would come in well ahead of expectations - a welcome boost for Sewing. He replaced John Cryan in April after the bank's turnaround effort was slow to show results. Germany's largest lender has struggled with low profits and high costs, and with billions in charges for regulatory and legal violations. The bank agreed in late 2016 to pay $7.2 billion as part of a settlement with U.S. authorities over its sales of bonds backed by mortgages to people with shaky credit.
Sewing has said the bank will cut personnel at its investment banking business - source both of high costs and volatile profits - and scale back its global ambitions to compete with U.S. peers on Wall Street by focusing its international activities on European and German clients, as well as by cutting back on activities where it doesn't hold a market-leading position.
The bank's earnings paled in comparison to results for the quarter on Wall Street, where Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan all turned in large increases in net profit with help from U.S. tax cuts and a strong economy. Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said "we're going through a restructuring at a time when a number of our peers are not."
"That said, we think we've got a foundation from which to build."
The company's cost-cutting benchmark, called adjusted costs, fell 1 percent to 5.6 billion euros as management cut back on outside services and vendors. Sewing vowed that the bank would meet its target for the year of 23 billion euros in adjusted costs.
Earnings were hurt by lackluster results from buying and selling securities. Revenue from bonds and currency trading fell 17 percent, while stock trading revenue was off 6 percent.
The bank's shares traded down 1.3 percent after the announcement at 10.31 euros, about where they were on July 16 after the bank's early earnings release sent them sharply higher.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>
A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.More >>
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.More >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>