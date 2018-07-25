Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
East Division
West Division
Tuesday's Games
Kingsport 3, Danville 1
Elizabethton 10, Burlington 3
Greeneville at Princeton, ppd.
Johnson City 9, Pulaski 3
Bristol at Bluefield, ppd.
Elizabethton at Burlington, 11 a.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, Game 1, 2 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, Game 2, TBD
Bristol at Bluefield, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, Game 2, TBD
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
