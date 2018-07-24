Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 22 11 .667 -
Princeton (Rays) 20 11 .645 1
Danville (Braves) 16 17 .485 6
Pulaski (Yankees) 15 19 .441
Burlington (Royals) 9 24 .273 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 19 11 .633 -
Kingsport (Mets) 17 15 .531 3
Johnson City (Cardinals) 15 17 .469 5
Bristol (Pirates) 14 17 .452
Greeneville (Astros) 13 18 .419

Tuesday's Games

Kingsport 3, Danville 1

Elizabethton 10, Burlington 3

Greeneville at Princeton, ppd.

Johnson City 9, Pulaski 3

Bristol at Bluefield, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Elizabethton at Burlington, 11 a.m.

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Team Loaded Virginia storming through circuit this summer

    Team Loaded Virginia's 15U team, which is based in Richmond, is 36-0 this season and has won two national tournaments in the process.

    More >>

    Team Loaded Virginia's 15U team, which is based in Richmond, is 36-0 this season and has won two national tournaments in the process.

    More >>

  • Ryan Lochte's future? Even he isn't sure what's next

    Ryan Lochte's future? Even he isn't sure what's next

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:10 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:10:51 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-07-25 02:09:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Ryan Lochte prepares before a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte has been suspended until July 2019 by t...(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Ryan Lochte prepares before a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte has been suspended until July 2019 by t...

    Ryan Lochte won't be swimming in any major meets until at least July 2019, which means his future is a bit uncertain.

    More >>

    Ryan Lochte won't be swimming in any major meets until at least July 2019, which means his future is a bit uncertain.

    More >>

  • Tokyo 2020: Will Ryan Lochte and Sue Bird be there?

    Tokyo 2020: Will Ryan Lochte and Sue Bird be there?

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:16:46 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-07-24 22:26:25 GMT
    Ryan Lochte is calling his latest suspension "crazy" and says it will stoke his competitive fires as he gets ready for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.More >>
    Ryan Lochte is calling his latest suspension "crazy" and says it will stoke his competitive fires as he gets ready for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly