Henrico middle school girl captures national titles in AAU Championship

It takes a lot to win championships, and an 11-year-old from Henrico has proven she has what it takes.

Congratulations to Cameron Thompson, who recently took first place in the 100 meter and 200 meter races of the ESPN AAU Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida. She competed in the 12-year-old girls division. This marks her first time winning national titles in the AAU Championship.

Cameron is a rising sixth grader at Hungary Creek Middle School.

Her coach, Barney Cobb, describes Cameron as a great athlete as well as a great young lady. He has worked with Cameron for three years.

"She is very humble and she is a hard worker," said Cobb. "In all my years of training, I have never seen anyone like her. She has the potential to go all the way to the Olympics."

