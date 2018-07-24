Henrico middle school girl captures national titles in AAU Championship

The Mega Millions has increased to $522 million.More >>
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy crashed a car with a 7-year-old passenger on I-64.More >>
Congratulations to Cameron Thompson, who recently took first place in the 100 meter and 200 meter races of the ESPN AAU Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida.More >>
The rain doesn't want to stop for the next few days. Keep the rain gear nearby.More >>
It's the second half-billion jackpot of the year, after March’s $533 million jackpot.More >>
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people after suspecting foul play in a bizarre missing persons case out of Ascension Parish.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy crashed a car with a 7-year-old passenger on I-64.More >>
Officers say the boy lunged at them after becoming distraught when they arrested his father.More >>
Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues.More >>
