EF-0 tornado confirmed in Fairfax County near high school

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County (Source: Google Maps)

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 landed in Fairfax County on Tuesday morning.

The tornado landed near the softball field at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. It damaged fences two sheds, light poles and several trees.

It also tossed a shipping container over 100 yards.

There were no reported injuries from the tornado.

CONFIRMED EF-0 #tornado at Thomas Jefferson High School in Lincolnia Virginia early this morning. More info: https://t.co/wIfLvWebQB — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 24, 2018

