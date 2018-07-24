EF-0 tornado confirmed in Fairfax County near high school - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Fairfax County near high school

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County (Source: Google Maps) Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County (Source: Google Maps)
FAIRFAX, VA (WWBT) -

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 landed in Fairfax County on Tuesday morning.

The tornado landed near the softball field at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. It damaged fences two sheds, light poles and several trees.

It also tossed a shipping container over 100 yards.

There were no reported injuries from the tornado.

