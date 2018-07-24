Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|22
|11
|.667
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|20
|11
|.645
|1
|Danville (Braves)
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|9
|23
|.281
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|18
|11
|.621
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|17
|15
|.531
|2½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|14
|17
|.452
|5
|Bristol (Pirates)
|14
|17
|.452
|5
|Greeneville (Astros)
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|Tuesday's Games
Kingsport 3, Danville 1
Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, ppd.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, ppd.
|Wednesday's Games
Elizabethton at Burlington, 11 a.m.
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Danville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
