'Unite the Right' organizer backs down on second rally in Charlottesville

The organizer of last summer's deadly white nationalist rally gave up his battle to hold an anniversary rally in the city of Charlottesville, but Jason Kessler's plans for a rally in D.C. are moving forward.

Many in Charlottesville say they're not going to let their guard down, in case violence does return to their city.

A judge didn't have to make the ultimate decision about Jason Kessler holding another rally in Charlottesville the same weekend as the year anniversary of

the violent - and ultimately deadly - Unite the Right rally.

The city initially denied Kessler's request for a rally permit, so he filed an injunction for a federal judge to decide. The city's attorney said they did not want a redo of one of the darkest days in Charlottesville's history.

After arriving almost 45 minutes late, Kessler suddenly withdrew his motion, and his attorneys did not say why.

Police Chief Rashall Brackney says they will continue to monitor social media, and community leaders are encouraging others to stay diligent.

In a tweet, Kessler says he is focused on a Unite the Right rally in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 12. Chief Brackney says they do expect people will come to Charlottesville to honor the lives of Heather Heyer, Trooper Pilot Berke Bates and Lt. Jay Cullen.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12