Navy veteran says car was towed without notice, violating lease

A Navy veteran who says he is being dismissed at every step turned to 12 On Your Side for help getting his car back.

Edward Craig says his car was towed without notice, and he believes that violates his lease agreement. Craig says he can't get anyone in authority at his apartment complex to listen.

NBC12 reached all the way up the chain, including to KRS Holdings, the management company for the apartment complex, to the owner of Simms Towing, and even the City of Richmond. This dispute appears headed to court.

Craig showed us the parking spot where his car was removed. He says his car's inspection sticker expired June 30, and almost immediately Simms Towing and Recovery showed up at Studio Apartments on Williamsburg Road, hooked up his 2003 Mazda Protege and took it away.

"Yes. I admit the inspection sticker had run out. It ran out at midnight. Thirty-five minutes later, Simms towing towed it, and every time I tried to talk to him, it's very nasty," Craig said.

He says the towing and storage bill, according to Simms, is more than $700.

Craig says the vehicle needed inspecting and has a cracked windshield, but he says it was taken in violation of clause that's in his lease.

Craig read the section from his lease, which says in part: "Vehicles which appear to be abandoned, inoperable without current license place, etc. will be posted with a notice and subsequently towed away at owner's expense."

Craig says no one gave him notice - not his apartment complex or Simms Towing.

"I would appreciate him bringing me my vehicle back, so I can get it fixed and I can go on with my life," Craig said.

NBC12 received the following statement from Greater Richmond Rentals' property management company:

We are actively investigating the situation and will take the appropriate action at the earliest possible opportunity. KRS Holdings, Inc. is committed to offering the very best possible rental residence it can to its tenants.

When I followed up with a call, the management company's Director of Operations Jennifer Perrow told me, "It's between Ed and the Tow Company."

Then, she hung up on me.

I went to the tow lot but couldn't get in as the gates were locked. So, I called Owner Jamal Simms and got an assistant, who also hung up on me.

So, I called Simms again and spoke with owner Jamal Simms by phone Tuesday morning. He says he doesn't have to give notice. Craig should pay his bill and he'll get his car. He also said he is being sued and Simms gave me his lawyer's name. Craig has filed papers to fight it out in court.

I also called the towing company's attorney, who said he has no comment at this time. A court date has been set for August.

Meantime, The Attorney General's office handles certain towing complaints, but those that involve City Ordinances must be handled on the city level. So, they may mean a civil suit in court.

