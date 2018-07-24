Wanna be a half-billionaire?

The Mega Millions has increased to $522 million, so I went to Styles Bi-Rite Food Store to talk to a few customers to see what they would do with the money if they won.

"If I won the lottery, I would open up a women's and children's home shelter,” said one customer.

“Donate a lump sum to my church,” said Samuel Hillard.

“Make sure my grandkids have a good education and buy me a bunch of animal shelters,” said another customer.

Giving back seemed to be the trend, but I knew there had to be someone who wanted something for themselves.

“We would buy our dream house and move to Florida," said Abby Krusterbeck.

The winning numbers are 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20 for the Mega Ball.

