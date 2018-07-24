Boston College's Dillon voted ACC preseason player of year - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Boston College's Dillon voted ACC preseason player of year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Boston College running back AJ Dillon is the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year.

In voting results released Tuesday, Dillon received 45 of 148 votes from media members at last week's media days to edge Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who had 42.

Dillon rushed for 1,589 yards last season, the second-most by any freshman in ACC history. He was joined by Florida State's Cam Akers in the backfield of the preseason all-conference team.

League favorite Clemson placed eight players on the preseason team, including all four of its defensive linemen. Tigers offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt appeared on a conference-best 130 ballots.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Tokyo 2020: Will Ryan Lochte and Sue Bird be there?

    Tokyo 2020: Will Ryan Lochte and Sue Bird be there?

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:16:46 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-07-24 21:48:45 GMT
    Ryan Lochte is calling his latest suspension "crazy" and says it will stoke his competitive fires as he gets ready for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.More >>
    Ryan Lochte is calling his latest suspension "crazy" and says it will stoke his competitive fires as he gets ready for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.More >>

  • Ryan Lochte's future? Even he isn't sure what's next

    Ryan Lochte's future? Even he isn't sure what's next

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:10 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:10:51 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-07-24 21:48:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Ryan Lochte prepares before a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte has been suspended until July 2019 by t...(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Ryan Lochte prepares before a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte has been suspended until July 2019 by t...

    Ryan Lochte won't be swimming in any major meets until at least July 2019, which means his future is a bit uncertain.

    More >>

    Ryan Lochte won't be swimming in any major meets until at least July 2019, which means his future is a bit uncertain.

    More >>

  • The 2020 Olympics will open in 2 years, and the heat is on

    The 2020 Olympics will open in 2 years, and the heat is on

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:55 AM EDT2018-07-24 07:55:39 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-07-24 20:21:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File). FILE - In this July 22, 2018, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascot "Miraitowa", left, and Paralympic mascot "Someity", right, pose with children for photographers during the mascot debut event in Tokyo. The countdown i...(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File). FILE - In this July 22, 2018, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascot "Miraitowa", left, and Paralympic mascot "Someity", right, pose with children for photographers during the mascot debut event in Tokyo. The countdown i...
    The countdown is on for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tuesday marked 2 years to go until the opening ceremony.More >>
    The countdown is on for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tuesday marked 2 years to go until the opening ceremony.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly