Fallen tree crushes paraplegic's van, blocks wheelchair ramp to home

A Henrico man calls 12 On Your Side for help after a large part of a tree fell on his van and wheelchair ramp.

Chris Jackson is paraplegic. He hasn't even been able to leave his home just off Mechanicsville Turnpike since this happened on Sunday.

"I'm going to be honest with you, I've cried most of the two day's since its happened," said Jackson.

The tree totaled his van, which had an access ramp and hand pedals so he could still get around.

"That was my only source of transportation," said Jackson.

The tree also landed on Jackson's wheel chair ramp - stopping him and his service dog from leaving the house.

"I'm trapped indoors. The only time my service dog can go out to use the bathroom is when one of my nurses aides is here," said Jackson.

He's been calling his landlord for help in getting his ramp cleared but has yet to get an answer.

That the van he calls his baby - is gone.

"Living on a disability check, I have no way to replace it," said Jackson.

Taking away something he says money can not replace: "Freedom...It's been taken away too."

