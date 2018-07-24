Chester native stars in Lifetime movie

A Chester native gets her time to shine on television this Saturday.

Sidney Nicole Rodgers stars in the Lifetime movie, "The Wrong Cruise," and actress Vivica A. Fox plays her mom.

According to the network's website, the movie centers around a mother who takes her teenage daughter on a cruise for some much-needed bonding. However, the two unexpectedly find themselves falling for a couple of very handsome passengers, and when they leave the ship for a port excursion, they quickly realize that they've been drawn into a web of deceit.

Sidney began acting and modeling at the age of four.

She graduated from the Appomattox Regional Governor's School in Petersburg, where she majored in theatre. From there, she headed to Hollywood to attend The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

You can catch Sidney in the movie's premiere this Saturday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

