Henrico Board of Supervisors to consider new indoor sports facility

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will meet with the Division of Recreation and Parks for a special work session Tuesday, to discuss the possibility of bringing a new indoor athletic facility to the county.

Neil Luther, the director for the Division of Recreation and Parks for Henrico, said talks for the new facility began in January at a retreat.

"We identified a need in this community," Luther said.

The need, according to Luther, comes from two deficits in the county.

"We have a lack of available court space for kids and adults who are playing organized recreational activities, and we are also missing a need from outside groups who would come play indoor sports tournaments," Luther said.

The county sees the lack of space for basketball as one of their biggest deficits. Right now, there are 5,000 Henrico youth playing sports and they only have access to two courts at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center and courts at the high schools. Because of this, everything has to be scheduled through the school system which sometimes proves difficult.

Over the last six months, The Division of Recreation and Parks came up with a plan for a new facility that will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening.

The facility would likely be around 200,000 square feet with 12 basketball courts and would also be multi-configurable with flexible seating. It would be an arena-like area, big enough for basketball games or even a high school graduation. Luther estimates there will be around 4,000 seats for spectators. Space will also be used for other sports besides basketball.

"Volleyball, indoor volleyball, is the next closest to set up [to basketball]," Luther said. "But really any other indoor activity... wrestling, cheering, dance competitions."

It will put Henrico County on the map when it comes to sports tourism.

"It'll generate a lot of spending for the local community and local economy," Luther said.

The goal would be to create a public-private partnership where an outside business builds and runs the facility, while the county benefits.

The county hopes the facility will be built in a central place to serve the needs of residents and visitors. Luther recommended somewhere in proximity to I-95 and the 295 corridor.

The work session to discuss this possibility with the Board Of Supervisors will begin at 4:30 p.m.

