Couple sought after stealing shopping carts of merchandise

Henrico Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of stealing merchandise from local grocery stores.

Police said two larcenies were reported on July 17, where an African-American man and woman went into both businesses, loaded shopping carts with items and left without paying.

The two were seen leaving in a silver four-door vehicle.

Police said the incidents took place on July 14 and 17.

Anyone with information or the identity of the persons involved is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

