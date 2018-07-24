House GOP launches push for permanent individual tax cuts

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans have launched an effort to expand the massive tax law they muscled through Congress last year, aiming to make permanent the individual tax cuts and small-business income deductions now set to expire in 2026.
The push before the midterm elections, which clicked into gear Tuesday, is portrayed as championing the middle class and small businesses. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who heads the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said making the tax cuts permanent would build on the tax law's economic boost by adding 1.5 million new jobs and increasing wages.
With the elections about four months away, polls are showing mixed support among voters for the $1.5 trillion package of individual and corporate tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law as his marquee legislative achievement.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.More >>
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.More >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>