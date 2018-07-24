Dispute over chicken manure dumped at wedding site settled - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dispute over chicken manure dumped at wedding site settled

EXETER, R.I. (AP) - A dispute between Rhode Island landowners over a load of chicken manure that ruined a wedding has been settled.

An attorney for Gerald Zarrella told WJAR-TV on Monday a settlement was being finalized, avoiding a trial that had been set to begin Tuesday.

Zarrella filed a lawsuit last year, claiming his neighbors James and Diane Lynch dumped chicken manure near his estate hours before a wedding. He claimed the Lynches were angry he had hosted events on the 32-acre (13-hectare) property, known as Gerald's Farm.

A judge ordered the Lynches to remove the manure.

Zarrella says hundreds of turkeys appeared near his property before the next wedding he hosted. He's pursuing town permits in response to a court ruling that found he couldn't host commercial events on his estate.

The Lynches haven't responded to a request for comment.

