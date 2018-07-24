RPS superintendent puts a call out for plumbers, drywallers for 'Bathroom Blitz'

Richmond Public Schools wants you!

Superintendent Jason Kamras is putting out a call for volunteers for a "Bathroom Blitz"- particularly plumbers and drywallers - to help revamp bathrooms across the school district.



While construction plans for four brand new schools, including Greene Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Elkhardt-Thompson Middle School and George Wythe High are being hashed out - there are many repairs that other aging, existing schools still need.



The first-year superintendent tweeted out a call for volunteers to get RPS's bathrooms in shape, particularly needing plumbers and drywallers. Kamras said sinks need to be replaced, and some painting and other repairs will be involved.



"Our kids showed me around, and the number one thing they wanted me to see was the bathrooms," said Kamras. "They said, "if there's one thing you can do, fix the bathrooms.'"



The goal is to renovate all the bathrooms in need by the start of the school year in September.



"It's really going to take a village for us to accomplish all this," said Kamras.



Students and volunteers already worked their magic at T.J. High School, zeroing in on several bathrooms.



Volunteers are also needed for general beautification projects like landscaping.



"Plant flowers, basic painting, cleaning, that sort of thing... to help make sure our schools look great when our kids come back," said Kamras.



Sign up here if you'd like to help in the RPS Bathroom Blitz or other RPS beautification projects.

