Danville man reportedly throws kitten against wall for meowing

A kitten is recovering at a vet's office after it was allegedly thrown against the wall for meowing.

WSLS in Roanoke reported Edward Baker, 37, was charged with one count of animal cruelty.

He then allegedly threw furniture and that’s when his roommate called police.

Citing the Humane Society, WSLS reported the cat belonged to Baker’s roommate and it was thrown because it meowed while he was on the phone.

The kitten’s face was bloodied from the incident, and it is recovering at a vet’s office.

WSLS said the kitten is expected to be released to the Humane Society.

