Police: 2 men on motorcycle with stolen fish tank arrested

NILES, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say two men on a motorcycle, with the passenger holding a large, boxed fish tank, have been arrested after an officer passed them while responding to a pet store's report of a stolen aquarium.

The Niles police Facebook page says the passenger jumped off, breaking the aquarium, when the officer turned to follow the motorcycle Monday and was arrested.

Another officer found the bike at another location and a "nervous-looking" man pruning a tree with his bare hands behind a home. He was identified as the bike's operator.

Niles Municipal Court officials say 52-year-old Mitchell Adkins and 46-year-old Christopher Binion have pleaded not guilty to theft charges. Binion also pleaded not guilty to traffic charges.

The public defender assigned to represent the men declined to comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

