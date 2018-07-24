Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 dozen

Yes! This might be the best thing you hear all day!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating its 81st birthday with a deal you can't resist.

On Friday, July 27, you can get an original glazed dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating locations.

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

The offer is only valid on Friday, so make sure you don't miss out on this sweet and tasty deal!

The franchise also announced their glazed confetti doughnut to help celebrations continue. This special treat will only be available from July 27 to August 2.

