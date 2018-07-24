10-year-old driver crashes car with 7-year-old passenger on I-64

Virginia State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy crashed a car with a 7-year-old passenger on I-64.

Police were called around 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday for a Lexus that was taken and being driven by the boy out of Fluvanna County.

Early reports say the boy was all over the road around mile marker 148.

A caller that was behind the two boys followed them to Gum Springs, where the two struck the caller's Nissan Rogue. The two continued onto I-64 and eventually crashed into a median around mile marker 160 in Goochland County.

No one was injured.

A Fluvanna County Sergeant was called to the scene to take the boys back and is handling the unauthorized use of the vehicle.

State police are investigating the crash.

